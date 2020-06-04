Senior Spotlight: First girl in NMBHS history to accept appointment at U.S. Naval Academy

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Her senior superlative was ‘most involved’ at North Myrtle Beach High School, with a long list of accomplishments to prove it.
NMBHS graduate Lillian Freeman said she is attending the United States Naval Academy and it is truly a dream come true.
“Most of my high school career has been just me focused on getting into the Naval Academy, so in early January I found out that I was going and that was the most proud moment. I was able to say, ‘Look, I did it.’ I was able to do what I said I was going to do," Freeman said. “I will be studying nuclear engineering and Arabic and hopefully become a nuclear propulsion officer in the United States Navy."
Freeman said she always wanted to become an engineer one day, and that she enjoys learning languages. That passion led to her spending four weeks last summer studying Arabic at Emory University.
Her senior year was not what Freeman expected. She said she misses her friends, teachers and having in-person classes.
“North Myrtle Beach is an incredible community. It’s kind of like a family. It’s been really hard not being with them, but it is interesting. Even we aren’t in school, that community of North Myrtle Beach is still around and they are still supporting us."
Freeman said she was thankful to see her classmates and teachers at the North Myrtle Beach graduation ceremony after being apart for so long.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.