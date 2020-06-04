Report: Horry County officer struck pedestrian with patrol vehicle while on beach in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 69-year-old woman was struck by an Horry County patrol vehicle while on the beach in Garden City last month, according to a report released this week.
That report from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety states a highway patrol trooper was called to Holly Avenue and South Waccamaw Drive on May 24. The trooper was told that an officer with the Horry County Police Department was pulling onto the beach access when he struck the woman as she was lying out on the beach.
The officer said he looked both ways and thought it was clear. As he was making a right turn, he struck the woman on the beach, according to the report.
According to highway patrol, the officer told them he could not see the woman from around trash cans that were obstructing his view.
“The traffic incident on May 24, 2020, near Holly Avenue in Garden City remains under investigation by HCPD’s Office of Professional Standards. No further information is available at this time,” according to a statement from the Horry County Police Department.
