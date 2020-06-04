Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Powerball ticket sold in Florence for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The ticket was purchased at Convenience Coroner #1 on Pamplico Highway.
According to the release, the ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red powerball number to win $50,000. The lucky winner purchased a PowerPlay for an additional $1, which doubled the prize money to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.
Lottery officials said a second winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Wando at Blue Water #12 on Clements Ferry Road.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were: 1, 3, 26, 41, 64 and Powerball 17.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, according to the release.
