Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach; 1 hurt

By WMBF News Staff | June 4, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:47 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident just after 2 p.m. in the area of Dunbar Street and Spivey Avenue.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said they found one person with an injury that’s consistent with a gunshot wound. They said that person is being treated and the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Vest added that it is still early in the investigation and it’s ongoing.

