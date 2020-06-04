Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach; 1 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the incident just after 2 p.m. in the area of Dunbar Street and Spivey Avenue.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said they found one person with an injury that’s consistent with a gunshot wound. They said that person is being treated and the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Vest added that it is still early in the investigation and it’s ongoing.
