One-year-old child injured in N.C. shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people, including a one-year-old child, were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Red Springs, officials said.
According to the Red Springs Police Department, the victims were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Main Street when the shooting occurred.
No information has been released on the condition of the victims or any suspect details.
