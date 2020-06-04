Myrtle Beach police investigate series of restaurant break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is trying to determine if five business break-ins are connected.
Investigators said the burglaries took place during the overnight, early morning hours between May 20 and June 3.
According to police reports provided, the break-ins took place at Pan American Pancakes, Plantation House of Pancakes, Wood Haven Pancake House and Spring Garden Restaurant. The fifth business has not been identified.
They said the thieves were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers.
Myrtle Beach police provided surveillance pictures and video in the cases.
If anyone has any information or knows the person in the video, you’re asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or email the department at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
Watch the surveillance video below from one of the break-ins that police are investigating:
