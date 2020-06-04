McLeod Health modifies visitation restrictions at some facilities

“On the campus of McLeod Regional Medical Center, patients of the McLeod Cancer Center may have one visitor accompany them to the hospital. For the protection of our Cancer Center patients, the visitor is asked to not enter the hospital and no visitors are allowed in the waiting rooms. In the McLeod Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric patients may have 2 designated visitors consisting of parents, legal guardians or caregivers,” the release stated.