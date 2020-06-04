McLeod Health modifies visitation restrictions at some facilities

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Administrators are modifying visitation restrictions at McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Clarendon.
According to a press release, emergency department patients, inpatients and individuals undergoing outpatient procedures may have one designated visitor over the age of 18 for the duration of their hospital stay.
All visitors will be required to wear a face mask. In addition, visitor-issued armbands/ID must be worn at all times.
Children under 18 are not permitted to visit at this time, officials said.
“On the campus of McLeod Regional Medical Center, patients of the McLeod Cancer Center may have one visitor accompany them to the hospital. For the protection of our Cancer Center patients, the visitor is asked to not enter the hospital and no visitors are allowed in the waiting rooms. In the McLeod Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric patients may have 2 designated visitors consisting of parents, legal guardians or caregivers,” the release stated.
