Lamar High student prohibited from walking in commencement ceremony over ‘dress code issue’

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A student at Lamar High School was prohibited from walking in the school’s graduation ceremony this week due to a ‘dress code issue,’ officials said Thursday.
“This is extremely regrettable, and this circumstance has led to significant change throughout the Darlington County School District,” a press release from the Darlington County School District states.
Officials said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent for the Darlington County School District, reached out to the student to apologize and assure her that her actions have led to positive change throughout the district.
“I appreciate the student for bringing her concern to our attention," Newman said. "The Darlington County School District recognizes that the dress code rule is not consistent with our commitment to being inclusive for all students. This practice has been eliminated, effective immediately.”
Officials said the school district is committed to ensuring all students “know they have a voice.”
