Georgetown County sheriff, city police chief to lead citizens’ march Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites will lead a citizens’ march Thursday morning.
According to a press release, participants will march from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to the city police station and back. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
“The march is to promote peace and a dialogue about racism and police brutality in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and the subsequent demonstrations around the nation and the world,” the release stated.
Officials are asking participants to park at the CVS and McDonald’s.
