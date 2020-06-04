FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High humidity and scattered downpours return to the area on Friday.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible after midnight. Temperatures will be very mild with readings only dropping into lower 70s.
Rain chances return on Friday and will remain scattered throughout the day, but it does not look to be a washout. Pop up showers and storms will be possible at times with plenty of breaks in between. It will continue warm and muggy with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.
The weekend forecast does not change too much as summer-like weather that features heat and humidity and a couple of afternoon thunderstorms sticks around. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the lower to middle 80s on the beach and upper 80s to near 90 inland.
