FIRST ALERT: A few storms through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High humidity and a few showers and storms will linger through the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible especially this evening. Temperatures will be very mild with readings only dropping into lower 70s.
Saturday will start off warm and muggy with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s at the beach and to near 90 across the Pee Dee. By the afternoon, a few showers and storms will develop in some areas, but rain chances through the afternoon are only at 30%.
Sunday will be similar with temperatures climbing well into the 80s with plenty of humidity. Once again, a few showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening.
A surge of slightly drier weather will arrive early next week. This will eliminate the risk of showers and storms through the first half of the week. Temperatures will stay warm with daily readings in the 80s.
