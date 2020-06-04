FIRST ALERT: End of the week showers and storms

FIRST ALERT: End of the week showers and storms
By Andrew Dockery | June 4, 2020 at 3:17 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:17 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity continue today, keeping those warm and muggy afternoons around.

We're dry today but clouds begin to increase. Look for rain chances to arrive tonight.
Highs today will reach the mid-upper 80s, depending on your location with a few more clouds by the end of the day. While our rain chances stay dry this afternoon, we will start to see showers and storms work into the forecast tonight ahead of our first little disturbance.

The first round of rain arrives late tonight and into Friday morning.
Rain chances are at 40% Friday and will remain scattered throughout the day. Models like the idea of the off and on showers throughout the day with more cloud cover around and a few peeks of sunshine. Look for the first round of showers and storms to arrive during the morning hours.

Afternoon showers and storms will return for Friday afternoon.
As we head up during the day, temperatures will return back into the mid-upper 80s. This will allow for more heat and a few storms to build by the afternoon hours. Once again, these are scattered and not as widespread as last week’s showers and storms.

Highs will remain on the warm side with plenty of humidity and rain chances.
The weekend forecast does not change too much. We’re dealt with summer-like weather that features heat and humidity and a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. The best news about the weekend? Rain chances are lower at 20-30% depending on the day. Highs will remain warm with the 90s returning for the inland areas.

Weekend rainfall totals will be around half an inch for the weekend
With three days of rain chances, weekend rainfall totals will remain around half an inch. We will see locally higher spots but for now, this looks to be the safe bet. This just proves that these next three days are anything but a washout. Get out, enjoy the warmth and just be prepared to dodge a few showers and storms. The cold front will push through Sunday, allowing for a brief cool down to start next week.

