FIRST ALERT: Cristobal heads north to the southern US this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Crisotbal is expected to head back into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
The latest information from the National Hurricane Center stated that the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was located inland near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 90.1 West.
At 4:00 am CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was moving toward the north-northeast near 7 mph. A turn toward the north with a slight increase in forward speed is expected later today, and a general northward motion is forecast to continue through Sunday.
On the forecast track, the center will move over the Yucatan peninsula through the day today. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by tonight, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected while the depression is located over land. Gradual strengthening is forecast to begin once the system moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
