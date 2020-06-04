FIRST ALERT: Colorado State forecasters increase hurricane season forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Researchers from Colorado State University have released an updated hurricane season forecast for the 2020 hurricane season.
The seasonal forecast continues to call for an above average hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms.
The previous forecast issued in early April called for sixteen named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.
The latest update now calls for nineteen named storms (including the three that have already formed), nine hurricanes and continues to call for four major hurricanes.
The forecast also continues to calls for a higher chance of landfall in South and North Carolina. Traditionally, the chance of landfall is 29% in North Carolina and 18% in South Carolina. The forecast is calling for higher chances of landfall during the upcoming season.
The main reason behind the increased forecast for the season continues to be above normal water temperatures and favorable atmospheric conditions across most of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.
An average hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms. Six of those typically become hurricanes and of those, three typically become major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.
There is no correlation between the number of storms or hurricanes that form and landfalls in the U.S. A quiet season can still produce a strong hurricane that makes landfall in the US. That’s why residents should prepare each year, no matter the forecast.
