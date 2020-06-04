Documents: Stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch plotted jail escape

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) – The woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, who was a native of Horry County, faces a new charge.
Letecia Stauch faces several charges including murder in the death of Gannon Stauch.
She now faces an escape charge after an arrest affidavit obtained by our news partner KKTV, detailed her plans to a fellow inmate at the El Paso County Jail.
The escape plan included measuring herself to see whether she’d fit through the window and obtain a broom to break the glass, according to court documents.
The affidavit says the inmate in question contacted a deputy and shared the letters, which were partially written in code and included a picture of "something that resembled the window in her cell."
Below is an excerpt from that affidavit:
I received two letters from [Notes:the inmate] she claimed were from Ms. Stauch. Both letters had similar handwriting. In the first letter I opened, it was written that the writer’s ‘G-pa’ was putting $75,000 in an account for a private attorney. ... The author wrote [Notes:the inmate] saying she would, ‘much rather use the money to survive if you know what I mean.’ In the letter was written, ‘You have my word to make sure we are MIA. I got us covered!’"
About her alleged escaped plan:
“In a second letter, the author wrote she had been looking for days at her window. The author stated she already measured and drew something that resembled the window in her cell. ... The author wrote in the letter asking [Notes:the inmate] to check the broom piece since [Notes:the inmate] gets to use that item on her time out.”
After the deputy viewed the letters, the affidavit alleges that she and another deputy did a shakedown of Stauch's cell, where they found another letter. "In this letter, the author makes the comment that if, 'something comes up on the news like she is no longer in jail or is missing to not be afraid."
Stauch first reported Gannon missing back in January, and had told authorities that he had gone to a friend’s house.
Back in March, Colorado authorities announced the Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach. The little boy’s remains were found weeks later in Florida.
Gannon was born in Loris but moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in Loris, including his mother and grandparents.
Stauch is expected to be back in court on Friday for the next steps in the murder case.
