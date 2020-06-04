DHEC: COVID-19 cases pass 13,000 in S.C., seven new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 361 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and seven additional deaths.
Six deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lexington (2), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties. One death occurred in a middle-age individual from Greenville County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,005 and those who have died to 525, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (13), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (3), Charleston (32), Cherokee (4), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (3), Dillon (5), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (9), Florence (6), Greenville (56), Greenwood (9), Horry (14), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (4), Laurens (4), Lee (3), Lexington (26), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Orangeburg (15), Pickens (2), Richland (39), Spartanburg (35), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (2), York (6)
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Wednesday statewide was 6,588 and the percent positive was 5.5%.
As of Thursday morning, 2,969 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,390 are in use, which is a 71.34% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,390 inpatient beds currently used, 453 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
