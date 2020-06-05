CMPD seeks person who threw soda can-sized mortar at officers during protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person who threw a soda can-sized mortar at officers during a protest than turned violent.
The incident happened on Saturday, May 30, the second day of demonstrations in Charlotte in response to police brutality and civil injustice following the death of George Floyd.
Police are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Police posted a video of the incident on social media.
During the first four days of protests in Charlotte, 97 people were arrested.
Police ask anyone with information to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.