City of Myrtle Beach faces nearly $10 million budget cut due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No new city cars, limited travel and no holiday bonuses for employees, that’s just a handful of the budget cuts the city of Myrtle Beach expects for the upcoming fiscal year.
City officials said those cuts are in an effort to make sure the city, which prides itself on being “first in service,” can maintain the same level of service for residents and visitors.
“The bulk of our budget is people, salaries, wages, because we provide personal services. We can’t just cut that 5% without losing service levels within the city so, what we have to begin to look at is those things we can cut, what do we have discretion over?” says city budget director Michelle Shumpert.
At this point the city is not proposing a property tax increase or rate increases for stormwater or water and sewer.
The city can still hire 10 new police officers.
During a council workshop Thursday, city officials also talked about a previously proposed ambassador program for the downtown area.
Councilmember Gregg Smith originally said he was in support of looking into the program after two weeks of violence down on Ocean Boulevard.
“We have an opportunity to take another practical step toward addressing some of these issues. And while other strong actions are needed, Motion 2020-68, if approved, will authorize the City Manager to enter into negotiations with Mydatt Services, Inc. (d/b/a Block by Block) to provide “ambassador services” in downtown Myrtle Beach, which can provide critical support to bring about transformational change in key parts of the city,” Smith said at the time.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said she’s in favor of the program and encourages council to look at the program again.
“It’s another set of eyes that’s going to be in the area to see what’s going on in our community but also providing a social aspect, working with our community working with our business, to hear what is going on in our community and be able to be able to provide that information to us, and to be able to work on it and take action," Prock said.
At this time the proposed budget could still change before the start of the fiscal year.
