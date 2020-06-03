Protest planned in downtown Florence Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of Florence Wednesday to protest the death of George Floyd.
The protest is set to begin at 4 p.m. outside the Judicial Center on N. Irby Street, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.
Brandt said he does not know the size of the crowd expected but added police will work to accommodate the demonstrators.
“We stand with our community and we’re going to provide a safe environment for our citizens to express their First Amendment rights to freely speak out against this injustice,” Brandt said.
Traffic in downtown Florence may be hindered or rerouted due to the protest.
According to Brandt, a protest is also planned for 12 p.m. Thursday.
Additional details on Thursday’s protest were not immediately available.
