Playground at Conway Riverfront Park closed due to flooding

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The playground at Conway’s Riverfront Park has closed due to flooding.
City leaders announced the closure Wednesday on social media. The goal is to prevent any damage to the playground’s surface from the surrounding water.
Waccamaw River Park, the boat ramp at the Conway Marina, New Road, and Depot Road within the city are also still closed because of the flooding, according to the city.
“As a reminder, our riverfront parks are designed to flood for the most part. Public lands flooding help to protect private property and residential homes,” a social media post stated.
