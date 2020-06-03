Man serving 40 years for death of Angie Pipkin seeks new trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who pleaded guilty to the 2014 disappearance and death of Angie Pipkin wants a new trial.
A post-conviction-relief request was filed June 1 for Randy Robinson. He claims that he requested defense counsel to file a direct appeal following his guilty plea, yet one was never filed.
Robinson was originally charged with murdering Pipkin. In November 2016, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
He is currently housed in Columbia’s Kirkland Correctional Institution, where he works as a laundry helper, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Pipkin, 32, was reported missing by her family in January 2014. Her remains were found four months later in May along the Big Pee Dee River in Florence County.
According to the state, when the body was found, only the torso was discovered first. The legs, arms and head had been removed.
Investigators were able to confirm that Pipkin and Robinson were together the night she disappeared by using cell phone towers to locate both phones at Robinson’s residence in Murrells Inlet. Several calls were made to Pipkin’s friends using both phones.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.