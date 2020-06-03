Man pulls gun at Grand Strand resort bar, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a South Kings Highway resort bar.
The incident happened Monday at the Myrtle Beach Resort, according to a report from Horry County police.
Joseph Michael McDonald, 24, is accused of bringing a gun into the bar and pointing it at the victim.
Police said surveillance video also shows McDonald pointing the firearm at several other patrons in the bar.
McDonald was taken into custody without incident and charged with pointing and presenting firearms.
Online records show McDonald was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday evening on $2,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.