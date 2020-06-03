Lumberton man faces arson charge in connection to house fire

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man is accused of setting a house on fire earlier this week.
Multiple agencies were called the fire just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Rolling Lane.
The homeowner also reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that her vehicle had been stolen from the residence.
Authorities identified 57-year-old Wallace Kinlaw Jr. as the suspect in the case and arrested him on Tuesday.
He is charged with second-degree arson and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Kinlaw was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
