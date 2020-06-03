Local law enforcement agencies awarded more than $3 million to hire more officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three local law enforcement agencies were awarded more than $3 million to hire additional officers.
The money was awarded through the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, according to a press release.
“The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers. In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics,” the release stated.
The following thirteen law enforcement agencies in the Palmetto State earned awards:
- Bluffton Police Department received $250,000, which includes the ability to hire two officers.
- Camden Police Department received $326,644, which includes the ability to hire three officers.
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office received $1,250,000, which includes the ability to hire ten officers.
- Chester County Sheriff’s Office received $1,015,824, which includes the ability to hire six officers.
- Chester Police Department received $382,963, which includes the ability to hire three officers.
- Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office received $395,089, which includes the ability to hire four officers.
- Conway Police Department received, $250,000, which includes the ability to hire two officers.
- Greeleyville Police Department received $97,124, which includes the ability to hire one officer.
- Hampton County Sheriff’s Office received $367,989, which includes the ability to hire three officers.
- Hardeeville Police Department received $250,000, which includes the ability to hire two officers.
- Horry County Police Department received $1,875,000, which includes the ability to hire 15 officers.
- Myrtle Beach Police Department received $1,250,000, which includes the ability to hire ten officers.
- Spartanburg Police Department received $351,762, which includes the ability to hire two officers.
Across the country, the United States Department of Justice awarded 596 law enforcement agencies more than $400 million, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement officers, officials said.
