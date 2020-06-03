'It is not in our rearview mirror yet’: Doctor stresses COVID-19 vigilance as crowds gather, S.C. restrictions ease

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Across the country and right here in South Carolina, thousands are participating in protests for justice after the death of George Floyd, while others are out and about at grocery stores and shopping.
As these large crowds grow, it’s important to remember COVID-19 hasn’t left the building.
Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health, said a second wave of COVID-19 cases is expected as crowds continue to gather between the demonstrations for justice and the state reopening. He states social distancing remains a top priority.
Harmon pointed out that the majority of the time, people in these large groups are seen wearing masks, which he said is still important to do if individuals plan on being in a crowd.
His biggest message is to continue to take the virus seriously even if it seems like it’s not there.
“Make sure that you realize that the COVID virus is still with us," Harmon said. "We’ve flatted the curve but we’re still announcing hundreds of new cases every day so it’s still being transmitted. It is not in our rearview mirror yet. It will have because of the unleashing, as it were, the relaxing of rather strict social and societal guidelines, we’re going to have an expansion of the virus among our community. Until we have a vaccine it’s still going to be there and the vaccine is still probably months away at least.”
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Horry County has seen 472 positive cases and 27 deaths from COVID-19 to date.
As large crowds continue, the question is whether the individuals in those crowds should get a COVID-19 test after.
“One of the limitations in our science model and our limitations in the predictive modeling has been the lack of a valid, readily accessible testing methodology. We are still struggling with that now," Harmon said. "DHEC has opened up a couple hundred thousand test of these in our state, I participated with Tidelands in a voluntary testing environment all day Saturday. But the testing, it’d be great to say, ‘Go get a test,’ but we just can’t get one on a whim. We are still limited in our testing capabilities and we’re still trying to interpret those tests as well.”
The Tidelands Health event from last Saturday at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach tested 1,000 people and they have more opportunities to get a test.
- Thursday, June 4, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
- Friday, June 5, noon-4 p.m., Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank St., Georgetown
- Friday, June 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carvers Bay Middle School, 13000 Choppee Road, Hemingway
- Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
- Friday, June 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet
- Wednesday, June 24, noon-6 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River
- Friday, June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
