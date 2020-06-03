4 hurt after head-on crash along Highway 31, fire crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a head-on crash along Highway 31.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 8:30 p.m. to Highway 31 and International Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials said there were multiple entrapments in the crash. The conditions of those taken to the hospital have not been released.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
