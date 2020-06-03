FIRST ALERT: Warm and steamy pattern arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity we have been giving you the first alert to is finally here. You’ll notice the increased mugginess by the afternoon and the heat index will become a common term used over the next few months.
Highs today will climb quickly with afternoon readings hitting the 90s across most of the Pee Dee. We will reach the middle 80s on the beaches with mostly sunny skies. The heat index will make it feel warmer than that during those afternoon hours.
While the temperatures will drop slightly for Thursday and Friday, the humidity will still be noticeable. Highs will range from the low-mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s in the Pee Dee. Look for increasing clouds throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday as that increasing humidity also brings our next rain chance to the area by late Thursday and into Friday.
The best rain chance will be Friday on the beaches at 40%. Right now, showers and storms look to arrive as early as 11 PM on Thursday night and continue through the morning commute. The morning hours could be the best chance for widespread rain activity. As we head into the middle of the morning, showers will become scattered/isolated. We will still hold onto that rain chance through the afternoon hours as well.
There are not many changes for the upcoming weekend. It looks to feature even more heat and humidity with heat index values in the mid-upper 90s at times during the afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible for both Saturday and Sunday.
