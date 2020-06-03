FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River to crest just below major flood stage this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent heavy rainfall over the last two weeks continues to cause flooding on area rivers.
The Waccamaw River and the Intracoastal Waterway are still seeing the water slowly climb and will crest this weekend.
On Friday the stage on the Waccamaw River was 13.70 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 13.9 feet by Saturday and then remain steady through Sunday. The river will start to slowly fall early next week. Major flood stage begins at 14 feet.
At 14 feet, flood waters will worsen and affect several residential properties and roads at Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville.
By comparison, the crest from Hurricane Florence as 21.2 feet and the crest from Hurricane Matthew was 18 feet.
Along the Intracoastal Waterway, flooding will continue in the flood prone areas through the weekend including areas around Socastee. The rate of the water level rise has slowed considerably the last 24 hours and only minor rises are forecast this weekend before water levels start to recede.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.