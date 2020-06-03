FIRST ALERT: SpaceX rocket launch may be visible this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - SpaceX will lauch Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, Florida this evening with the rocket trail likely visible from the Grand Strand.
SpaceX is scheduled to launch the 8th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.
The rocket launch is scheduled for 9:25 PM from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The trajectory of the flight will take the rocket northeast from Florida to off the South Carolina Coast.
Based on this trajectory and the time of day, the contrail of the rocket launch will likely be visible in the eastern sky and southeastern sky.
The contrail will most likely be visible three to five minutes after liftoff - between 9:26 AM and 9:35 PM.
Depending on winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, bizarre patterns may develop in the contrail.
A similar launch in December provided an amazing view to much of the east coast.
