FIRST ALERT: Cristobal could bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast

At 4:00am CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located over southern Mexico near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 91.3 West. Cristobal is moving toward the southeast near 2 mph, and this motion should continue this morning. A turn toward the east and northeast is expected later today, and a subsequent northward motion should occur through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center will move over the land mass of eastern Mexico today and tonight.