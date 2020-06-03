FIRST ALERT: Cristobal could bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move slowly over southern Mexico.
The latest information from the National Hurricane Center stated that the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 91.8 West.
At 4:00am CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located over southern Mexico near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 91.3 West. Cristobal is moving toward the southeast near 2 mph, and this motion should continue this morning. A turn toward the east and northeast is expected later today, and a subsequent northward motion should occur through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center will move over the land mass of eastern Mexico today and tonight.
The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday or Friday night, and over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Cristobal is expected to weaken to a depression during the next several hours. Re-intensification is expected to begin on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, primarily over water to the northwest of the center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.