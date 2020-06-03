FIRST ALERT: Cristobal may threat northern Gulf Coast this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has briefly moved into Mexico, but will likely re-enter the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or so.
The latest information from the National Hurricane Center stated that the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 91.8 West.
Cristobal is moving toward the southeast near 3 mph, and a turn toward the east is expected by tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast and north is expected on Thursday and Friday.
On the forecast track, the center will move over the land mass of eastern Mexico through Thursday. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday, and over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The storm will likely impact parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts by the end of the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening will occur while the storm moves over land, and Cristobal will likely become a tropical depression by tomorrow. Some re-strengthening is expected to begin on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.