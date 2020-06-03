Electrical fire breaks out at Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported following an early morning house fire in Florence, officials said.
Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1700 block of Woods Drive around 4:38 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.
Upon arrival, the homeowner told firefighters there was smoke in a back bedroom.
According to the release, the fire was deemed under control within 20 minutes.
Officials said the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.
