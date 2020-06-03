DHEC announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 235 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced updated coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.
DHEC reports that 15 more people have died from the virus, including people in Horry, Darlington and Marlboro counties.
Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Aiken (1), Darlington (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (1), and York (2) counties. 2 deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Charleston (1) counties.
It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina to 518.
DHEC also announced 235 new cases. Since the agency started tracking the virus, there have been 12,651 cases in the state.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (11), Chester (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dorchester (3), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (6), Greenville (51), Greenwood (2), Horry (17), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (15), Laurens (2), Lee (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (5), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (1), York (3)
DHEC officials said as expected, the increase in coronavirus cases is likely due to the increased testing efforts across the state. But they added that other factors include people not practicing safety measures and social distancing.
“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
