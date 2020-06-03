Deputies investigate deadly robbery in Robeson County; no arrests made

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly robbery.
Deputies were called to a home just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Red Hill Road, where they found a man who was shot during a robbery.
The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
He was identified as 34-year-old Alexander Locklear from Maxton.
The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
