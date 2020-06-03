DA: No charges expected to be filed after three family members shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three family members were found shot in Robeson County, but no charges are expected to be filed in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and investigators were called at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Chad Drive in Pembroke where they found three people shot.
Gary Helsel, 26, was found dead, and two others were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to recover.
Investigators said a fight between family members is what led to the shooting.
During the investigation, multiple firearms and knife were found and seized.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office discussed the details of the case with the district attorney who determined that no charges will be filed in relation to the shooting.
The case is still being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.