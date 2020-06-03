City of Conway limits overnight parking after receiving several complaints

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of places where overnight parking will be allowed in Conway has been limited.
City officials said during the last several months, they have seen an increase in people living in their vehicles at or near the marina.
They also received multiple complaints about the misuse of public facilities in the area, which include littering and vandalism.
During the Conway City Council meeting this week, leaders voted to limit overnight parking from Second Avenue and Kingston Street to the Waccamaw River.
People can park overnight in those areas if they have the consent of the city administrator or the police chief.
The enforcement will begin on June 10.
