8-year-old starts coffee stand to raise money, say ‘thank you’ to CMC medical staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not every day an 8-year-old takes her hard-earned money to Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks to buy gift cards for others.
But that’s exactly what 8-year-old Emory Johnson did. She said it’s her way of saying thank you to healthcare workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I set up a coffee shop outside of my house and I raised money from that, and I got the gift cards from that money. I just wanted to give back to our community helpers for helping," Johnson told WMBF News.
Her neighborhood coffee stand did pretty well. She donated 11 gift cards on Tuesday to Conway Medical Center staff.
Administration and medical staff greeted her out front to accept the cards and they told her “Thank you” in return.
“Well they do work very, very hard and I just want them to know I appreciate them," Johnson said.
Johnson was born at CMC and calls it ‘her hospital.’ Way to go, Emory!
