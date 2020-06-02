27-year-old accused of killing pregnant woman in N.C. arrested in Myrtle Beach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII/WMBF) – A 27-year-old who reportedly killed a pregnant woman in Winston-Salem was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, police said.
According to NBC affiliate WXII in Winston-Salem, Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver is charged with the murder of Jericka McGee.
Online records show Tolliver was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday by Myrtle Beach police on two drug charges, in addition to a fugitive warrant.
McGee, 21, was found dead on a roadway on Thursday, May 28, the outlet reported. Wintston-Salem police said they responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of East 20th Street, near Cleveland Avenue.
Investigators said McGee sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to WXII.
Tolliver is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina, the outlet reported.
