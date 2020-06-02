Volunteers needed for drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – United Way of Horry County has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to organize drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in Horry County.
Volunteers are needed for a testing event scheduled for Friday, June 5, at McLeod Health in Carolina Forest.
According to a press release from United Way of Horry County, the following volunteer assignments are:
Morning set up – 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Set up tents, chairs, tables etc. May observe drive through activities after set up.
Afternoon take down – 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Take down and pack tents, chairs tables etc. May observe drive through activities before take down.
Combined assignment – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m - Volunteer will assist with logistics and serve as a runner, traffic control, registration greeter or assist with various logistical needs.
To learn more about the testing sites and to sign up to volunteer, click here.
