Troopers investigate deadly crash involving ATV in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person riding on an ATV was killed Monday night in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to the wreck around 9:30 p.m. to S.C. 57 near the Little Pee Dee River access.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that an ATV was trying to cross S.C. 57 when it was hit by a Chevy SUV, which was driving east on the highway.
The passenger of the ATV died in the crash. That person’s name has not been released yet.
The driver of the ATV was taken to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
