Tidelands Health revises schedule, venues for COVID-19 testing clinics across Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that several upcoming COVID-19 testing clinics will be moved to larger venues to accommodate expected crowds.
The announcement comes after more than 1,000 people were tested for COVID-19 at the May 30 drive-through clinic in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium.
The revised testing clinic schedule, according to Tidelands Health, is as follows:
· Thursday, June 4, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
· Friday, June 5, noon-4 p.m., Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank St., Georgetown
· Friday, June 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carvers Bay Middle School, 13000 Choppee Road, Hemingway
· Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
· Friday, June 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet
· Wednesday, June 24, noon-6 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River
· Friday, June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process. At each clinic, testing will be available while supplies last.
The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests – representing 2 percent of the region’s total population – by the end of June.
Anyone with questions about the free testing program can call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 nurse line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.
Additionally, a free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will happen June 3 in Latta.
That event, a partnership between CareSouth Carolina and DHEC, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latta High School, located at 618 N. Richardson St. Access to the testing site will be from East Academy Street.
No appointment is necessary and the test is a throat swab. Results are back within 48 to 72 hours.
