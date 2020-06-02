Rising water levels lead to closure of 14 Horry County boat landings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over a dozen boat landings have been closed across Horry County due to high water levels along area waterways, county officials announced Tuesday.
The following landings are currently closed:
Billy Witherspoon Landing
Peachtree Landing
Socastee Yacht Basin
Rosewood Landing
Chris Anderson Landing
Old Reaves Ferry Landing
Danny Knight Pitts Landing
Punch Bowl Landing
Yauhannah Landing
Big Bull Landing
Jordan Lake Hughes Landing
Pitch Landing
In addition, some roadways are closed. A complete list of Horry County road closures can be found here.
