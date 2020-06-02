Rising water levels lead to closure of 14 Horry County boat landings

Rising water levels lead to closure of 14 Horry County boat landings
Over a dozen boat landings in Horry County are closed due to rising water levels. (Source: Horry County Government)
By WMBF News Staff | June 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 11:04 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over a dozen boat landings have been closed across Horry County due to high water levels along area waterways, county officials announced Tuesday.

The following landings are currently closed:

Billy Witherspoon Landing

Peachtree Landing

Socastee Yacht Basin

Rosewood Landing

Chris Anderson Landing

Old Reaves Ferry Landing

Danny Knight Pitts Landing

Punch Bowl Landing

Yauhannah Landing

Big Bull Landing

Jordan Lake Hughes Landing

Pitch Landing

In addition, some roadways are closed. A complete list of Horry County road closures can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.