Peaceful protest planned Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach
A peaceful protest is planned Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach in response to the death of George Floyd. (Source: Viewer-submitted photo)
By WMBF News Staff | June 2, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 8:16 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A peaceful protest is planned Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach in response to the death of George Floyd.

A flyer states the event will begin at 1 p.m. on Main Street near the former BI-LO supermarket.

Organizers ask attendees to bring plenty of water, wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen and take a battery pack to charge phones.

“Honor those fallen to police brutality and racism. This is a fight for all!” the flyer states.

Pat Dowling, city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the city is aware of the event.

"﻿We will participate and guide any peaceful group whose members wish to voice their concerns," Dowling said.

