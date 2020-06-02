Peaceful protest planned Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A peaceful protest is planned Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach in response to the death of George Floyd.
A flyer states the event will begin at 1 p.m. on Main Street near the former BI-LO supermarket.
Organizers ask attendees to bring plenty of water, wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen and take a battery pack to charge phones.
“Honor those fallen to police brutality and racism. This is a fight for all!” the flyer states.
Pat Dowling, city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the city is aware of the event.
"We will participate and guide any peaceful group whose members wish to voice their concerns," Dowling said.
