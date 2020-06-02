One airlifted with serious injuries after crash involving cement truck in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a cement truck Tuesday morning in the Conway area.
The crash happened around 7:16 a.m. in the area of Highway 378 and Dirty Branch Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
In addition to the cement truck, one other vehicle was involved in the crash, officials said.
According to HCFR, one person had to be extricated and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
The public is asked to avoid the area as first responders work the scene.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.