Myrtle Beach homeowner, appliance technician share eye opening discussion about racism

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An inspiring discussion about racism between a white woman and black man in Myrtle Beach has captured the attention of people across the Grand Strand.
Caroline Brock and Ernest Skelton share a special relationship now, and it all started with Skelton coming over to fix one of her appliances.
Over the weekend, Skelton went over to Brock’s home for an appliance repair appointment, and during that visit Brock asked him how he felt about the current national climate concerning racism and what his day-to-day experience is like as a black man.
From there, the two had an open and heartfelt discussion about the topic that is gripping the country.
“When I know that she was sincere, I had somebody I could vent to, and she was one of them. I wouldn’t do that with anybody. We just had that relationship when we first met,” Skelton explained.
The two opened up to WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox about their important conversation. He will have that story on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
