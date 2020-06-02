Murrells Inlet MarshWalk postpones 4th of July fireworks show

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Fireworks won’t be going off at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk for the 4th of July celebrations this year due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The MarshWalk Group, which represents the seven restaurants on the MarshWalk, announced on Tuesday that they will postpone the fireworks show until Sunday, Sept. 6, which is the night before the Labor Day holiday.
“This has been a very tough decision for us to make as a group. We regret having to delay this spectacular event, but in light of the current world pandemic, we feel an obligation to not host an event that would have difficulty in enforcing current CDC guidelines,” the MarshWalk Group said in a press release.
Even though there won’t be fireworks, the MarshWalk will be open on the 4th of July.
