Murder suspect out on bond arrested in connection with Conway shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man out on bond on a 2017 murder charge is back in jail in connection with a shooting in the Conway area in April.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 27-year-old Joshua Dashawn Spain, of Surfside Beach, was booked Monday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He remained in jail Tuesday under no bond.
Spain was previously charged with murder in connection with the 2017 death of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe. Records from the Horry County Public Index state he was released on a $170,000 bond in 2018.
Spain’s new charges stem from an April 13 shooting near Palmetto Street and Ninth Avenue in which a house was struck with bullets while victims were inside, according to a report from the Conway Police Department.
Also arrested in connection with the shooting was 24-year-old James Devonte Legette, of Marion. According to jail records, he is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Legette remained in jail under no bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
