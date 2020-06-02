Man shot at Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club on New Year’s Day sues owner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who said he was the victim of the New Year’s Day shooting at Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club in Myrtle Beach has filed a lawsuit against the owner.
In the lawsuit filed May 28, Diminque Bellamy states he was shot five times around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. He remained hospitalized until Jan. 3.
Bellamy’s lawsuit against owner David Bean states the defendant “knew or should have known of the likelihood of criminal activity in or around their premises based upon previous incidents.”
The lawsuit also alleges that Bean should have known of the illegal activities occurring on the club’s premises, and that the defendant himself was an “active participant in the illegal sexual activities” occurring inside the club.
Bellamy is asking for an unspecified amount of charges in the lawsuit.
Bean and Jacey Lynne Birch were charged earlier this year with failing to report the shooting. Over the course of the investigation, police said they found evidence that Derriere’s was operating as a “house of ill fame, brothel, or brawdyhouse.”
Eventually, Bean and Birch were each charged with 183 counts of prostitution.
Five additional suspects were also arrested on numerous counts of prostitution.
