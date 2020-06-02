Longtime Loris assistant fire chief passes away following health struggles

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who dedicated more than 50 years of his life to firefighting has died.
The Loris Fire Department announced the death of beloved Assistant Chief Larry Hickman on Tuesday night.
Hickman served the Loris and Northern Horry County area since 1965.
The department said that Hickman had been inactive for the last several months after his health started to decline. He died after spending several weeks at McLeod Health in Florence.
Plans for his memorial service and funeral are still being planned out.
Neighboring agencies will be helping out the Loris Fire Department over the next few days while Hickman’s fire family mourns the loss.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.