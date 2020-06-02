Uptown Transit Center closes for night, CMPD makes arrests during protests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police issued dispersal orders and made arrests as they said disruption escalated in uptown Charlotte after a day of peaceful protests Tuesday.
The Charlotte Area Transit System said their Uptown Transit Center was closed for rest of night “due to civil demonstrations.”
Police say they arrested a protester who had an AR Rifle with two 30-round magazines.
*Warning - This is live, unedited video and may include strong language*
“After being assaulted with bottles, rocks, and chemical agents multiple dispersal orders were given. Officers gave protestors multiple avenues to leave the area. After refusal to leave, chemical agents were deployed to protect officers and the public,” CMPD tweeted.
CMPD later said a small group of protesters were also shining lasers at bike officers.
Riders were advised to board buses at Carson Street or alternative uptown stops. LYNX trains will not stop at CTC Station; riders should board at 3rd St or 7th St Stations.
Police did not provide any other information about what happened Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.